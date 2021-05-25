NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.80

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 22145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.