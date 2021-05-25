Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 71,774 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,618 shares of company stock worth $10,320,005 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

