Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

