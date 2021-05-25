Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 493 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

