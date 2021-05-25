Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

