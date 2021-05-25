National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $75,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

