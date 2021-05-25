National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 3,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

