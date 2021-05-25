National Grid’s (NG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,017.31 ($13.29).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 950.30 ($12.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 911.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 888.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.22%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.