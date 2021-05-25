National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.40

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$94.40 and last traded at C$94.10, with a volume of 71607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.95.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.98. The stock has a market cap of C$31.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.