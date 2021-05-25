National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.44

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 2895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 20.22%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

