National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$27.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a PE ratio of 650.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.