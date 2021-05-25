National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.69. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 25,734 shares traded.

NABZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is presently 118.42%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.