Nathalie Bourque Acquires 700 Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Stock

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Director Nathalie Bourque bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,350.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.32. 44,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,522. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company has a market cap of C$637.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.34.

HRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

