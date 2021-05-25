MVL (MVL) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $189.34 million and approximately $225,046.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MVL has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00940561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.12 or 0.09815729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,810,889,185 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

