M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,031 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6,987.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

