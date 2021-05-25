M&T Bank Corp Purchases 645 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

