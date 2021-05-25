M&T Bank Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

