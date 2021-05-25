M&T Bank Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

TRGP opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

