M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.