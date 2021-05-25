Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.62

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.62 and traded as high as C$16.23. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$16.19, with a volume of 48,737 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$631.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.62.

In related news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

