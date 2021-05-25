Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

