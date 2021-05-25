Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.