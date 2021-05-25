Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Tops $6.31 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $4,777.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00942396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.74 or 0.09702106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.