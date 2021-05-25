Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $33,005.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.00631736 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.