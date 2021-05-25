Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 25,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,979. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.