Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $245.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.67 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $159.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,276. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,898 shares of company stock valued at $28,274,655. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

