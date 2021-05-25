Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20. Insiders have sold 3,902,824 shares of company stock worth $537,296,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

