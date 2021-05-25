Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $2.32 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086613 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,845,234 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

