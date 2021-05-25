Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $279.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.79. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

