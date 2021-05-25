Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

