Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

