Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 89 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,652.72 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,050.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,919.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4,487.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

