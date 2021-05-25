Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,700 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 98.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

