Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,534 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

