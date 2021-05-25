Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

