MintMe.com Coin Trading 40.7% Higher This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $344,603.13 and approximately $108.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.26 or 0.06674381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.50 or 0.01870412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00465829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00203296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00633614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.00448288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00359716 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

