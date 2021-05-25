Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIME. Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,338.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $10,382,170 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

