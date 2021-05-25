Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 886 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

