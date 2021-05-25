MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Issues Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 108,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,841. MICT has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $211.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

