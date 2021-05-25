Michelle Jarrard Acquires 2,000 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Jarrard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $19,180.00.

CRD-A traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,522 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

