MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,319,538 shares of company stock valued at $86,785,793. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

