MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

MGEE opened at $75.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

