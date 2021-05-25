MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

