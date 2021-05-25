Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$43.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$22.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -14.64%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

