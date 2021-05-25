Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.