Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.67 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

