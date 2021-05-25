Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

