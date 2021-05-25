Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,556,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,325,702. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

