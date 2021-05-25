Merculet Price Down 26.5% This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $218,832.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00356160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00184299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003836 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00816379 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

