Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 256,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

